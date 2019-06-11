55-year-old Hauula man dies after snorkeling at Bellows

A 55-year-old man died after he ran into trouble while snorkeling at Bellows Beach in Waimanalo on Monday.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Clyde T. Thompson of Hauula. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Thompson was snorkeling in the ocean off 480 Fire Road at approximately 3:40 p.m. Monday when became distressed in the water, according to Shayne Enright, spokeswoman of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

A person Thompson was with brought him to shore, where Ocean Safety personnel administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to no avail.

Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived shortly after and pronounced him dead on the scene.