Downed utility pole closes Nuuanu Avenue southbound from Wyllie to Kawanakoa

A downed utility pole has resulted in the closure of southbound lanes on Nuuanu Avenue from Wyllie Street to Kawanakoa, according to a city news alert.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.
