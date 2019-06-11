Saint Louis High School linebacker Nick Herbig commits to Wisconsin

The two highest-rated recruits in the class of 2020 from Hawaii have wrapped up their college recruitment before their senior season has started.

Saint Louis linebacker Nick Herbig announced on social media Monday that he has committed to Wisconsin after visiting the school over the weekend on an official visit.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker chose Wisconsin out of an offer sheet that included Boise State, California, Hawaii, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington and the Badgers.

Herbig, a first-team All-State linebacker as a junior, is the No. 187 overall prospect in the country this year according to 247Sports.com and ranked second out of Hawaii behind teammate Jordan Botelho, a fellow linebacker who committed to Notre Dame in April.

The Crusaders have five of the top six recruits in the class of 2020 from Hawaii, according to 247Sports.

Herbig’s older brother, Nate, attended Stanford and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent two months ago after the NFL Draft.

Former Kapolei offensive lineman Micah Kapoi just finished a five-year career with the Badgers in 2018. He played in 49 games and made 14 starts.

Mom & Dad. IM HOME❗️ Committed to the University of Wisconsin🦡🔴⚪️ Glory to my God the most high. Thank you to everyone who has been with me throughout this journey🙏🏼 ON WISCONSIN!!! pic.twitter.com/7JPmwuEV48 — 1️⃣yngHERBO9️⃣ (@nickherbig_) June 10, 2019