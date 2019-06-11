Saint Louis School grad Jordan Yamamoto to make MLB debut on mound for Miami Marlins





Saint Louis School graduate Jordan Yamamoto is scheduled to make his major league debut Wednesday pitching for the Miami Marlins.

The righty from Pearl City is expected to be recalled from Double-A Jacksonville to start in place of Jose Urena, who is suffering from lower back tightness. Yamamoto is 3-5 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Yamamoto will face the St. Louis Cardinals, who feature former Kamehameha-Hawaii and University of Hawaii standout Kolten Wong at second base. Wong had two hits, scored twice and stole a base Tuesday night in a 7-1 St. Louis win.

Starting on the mound for the Cards against Yamamoto will be Miles Mikolas, who is 4-6 with a 4.54 ERA but tied for the National League lead in wins last season with 18.

Yamamoto was a 12th-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2014 and was dealt to the Marlins along with three other players for outfielder Christian Yelich in January 2018. Yelich led the NL in batting average (.326) last season on his way to winning the league’s MVP award. He currently leads the NL in home runs (24), stolen bases (14) and OPS (1.191).