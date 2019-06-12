Critical multi-vehicle accident shuts Likelike on-ramp to Kahekili Highway

Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services personnel are responding this afternoon to a critical motor vehicle accident in Kaneohe that has closed the Likelike Highway on-ramp to Kahekili Highway.
Police dispatch, which received a call from EMS at 2:24 p.m., said multiple vehicles are involved.
Honolulu Police Department’s Vehicular Homicide Section will investigate.
———
This story will be updated
