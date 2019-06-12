University of Hawaii pitcher Dylan Thomas signs with Minnesota Twins

Former University of Hawaii pitcher Dylan Thomas today signed a contract with the Minnesota Twins.

Thomas and his father confirmed the signing in texts to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Contracts details have not been revealed. Todd Thomas said his son is expected to be assigned to a minor-league team in Tennessee.

Thomas was the Twins’ 16th-round selection in last week’s Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

A year earlier, the Twins picked Thomas in the 38th round. But they could not reach agreement on a signing bonus, and Thomas opted to return to UH as a fourth-year junior. This season, Thomas compiled a team-best 2.01 earned-run average (1.14 against Big West opponents). In three UH seasons, Thomas had a 1.96 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. He averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. With 22 walks in 115 innings, his strikeout-to-walk ratio was 5.5-to-1. Those statistics and Thomas’ flexibility as a starter and closer helped elevate his draft position this year.