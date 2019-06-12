University of Hawaii pitcher Dylan Thomas signs with Minnesota Twins

Former University of Hawaii pitcher Dylan Thomas today signed a contract with the Minnesota Twins.
Thomas and his father confirmed the signing in texts to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Contracts details have not been revealed. Todd Thomas said his son is expected to be assigned to a minor-league team in Tennessee.
Thomas was the Twins’ 16th-round selection in last week’s Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
A year earlier, the Twins picked Thomas in the 38th round. But they could not reach agreement on a signing bonus, and Thomas opted to return to UH as a fourth-year junior. This season, Thomas compiled a team-best 2.01 earned-run average (1.14 against Big West opponents). In three UH seasons, Thomas had a 1.96 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. He averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. With 22 walks in 115 innings, his strikeout-to-walk ratio was 5.5-to-1. Those statistics and Thomas’ flexibility as a starter and closer helped elevate his draft position this year.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.