Warriors star Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

OAKLAND, Calif. >> Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant says on social media he underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.
Durant revealed the severity of his injury Wednesday, two days after getting hurt during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto in his return after being sidelined for a month with a right calf strain.
Durant wrote on Instagram: “I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY.”
What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.
The Warriors hadn’t provided a formal update on Durant during media availability today. Coach Steve Kerr said the team had no idea Durant risked a serious Achilles injury by returning from a strained calf.
The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP was injured in the second quarter of Golden State’s 106-105 victory Monday night to force a Game 6 at Oracle Arena on Thursday. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
