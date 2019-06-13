6.4 quake hits Chile’s coast; USGS says no Pacific tsunami generated

SANTIAGO, Chile >> A powerful magnitude-6.4 earthquake has shaken Chile’s Pacific coast but there were no immediate reports of major damages or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers and its epicenter was 45 miles west of Coquimbo, Chile.
Chilean authorities said the quake struck at 8:19 p.m. local time today and was centered under the ocean. There was no tsunami warning issued.
Chile is located in the so-called “Ring of Fire,” which makes it one of the most seismic countries in the world. An 8.8-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2010 killed 525 people and left 26 missing.
