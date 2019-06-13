Honolulu police seeking suspect who allegedly robbed Levi’s Outlet store in Waikele

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened to shoot a store manager at the Waikele Premium Outlets.
Police said the male suspect shoplifted merchandise from the Levi’s Outlet store at approximately 11:10 a.m. Monday. When the manager followed him outside and photographed the suspect and his vehicle, the perpetrator allegedly brandished a gun and threatened to shoot the manager.
There are no arrests at this time.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
