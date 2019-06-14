 Letter: Lenient sentence for traffic fatality was unjust
  • Friday, June 14, 2019
  • 79°
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Lenient sentence for traffic fatality was unjust

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I am very concerned about the light sentence given to Jerry Putnam by Circuit Judge Catherine Remigio (“Drunken driver gets 30 days in jail, probation for fatal hit-and-run collision,” Star-Advertiser, June 11). Read more

Previous Story
Column: A parade isn’t necessary to honor Kamehameha’s legacy

Scroll Up