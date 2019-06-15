 No tsunami threat following 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Kermadec Islands
  • Saturday, June 15, 2019


  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:29 p.m.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region in the Pacific Ocean today.

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

