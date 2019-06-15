Waianae vehicle theft suspect allegedly caught with drugs

A 34-year-old man who allegedly stole a 65-year-old man’s vehicle in Waianae was arrested early this morning while allegedly in possession of illegal drugs.

The suspect allegedly took the vehicle at 5:45 p.m. Friday and was arrested at 12:45 a.m. this morning while in possession of the vehicle, police said.

The man was arrested for investigation of possessing a stolen vehicle, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, violating park closure hours, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and four outstanding warrants.