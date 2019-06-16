Visitor dies while swimming off Polihale Beach on Kauai

A 53-year-old male visitor died Saturday while swimming in waters off Polihale Beach in Kekaha.

Kauai county officials say a family member called 911 about 3:25 p.m. after spotting the man unresponsive in the water. Bystanders pulled him to shore and administered CPR until firefighters from the Pacific Missile Range Facility and Kauai Fire Department arrived. An ambulance took the man to Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the man is from Roswell, Georgia but are not yet releasing his name.

An autopsy is pending.