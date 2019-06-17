Kauai firefighters continue to battle Kokee brush fire

Kauai firefighters continued to fight a brush fire in Kokee, which began Sunday morning, causing the county to keep Kokee Road and Waimea Canyon Drive closed today.

No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported, the County said in a news release this afternoon.

Multiple units were sent to a brush fire at 9 a.m. Sunday along Kokee Road. County, state and private companies have been working together through the night to fight the blaze.

The state Division of Forestry and Wildlife is leading the command with help from Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fioghting and Kauai firefighters, who are dousing hot spots along Kokee Road.

Two Airborne Aviation helicopters and Kauai Fire Department rescue personnel on Air 1 are making water drops to the area.

The county’s Department of Public Works and private companies are using water tankers and other heavy equipment.

Kauai Island Utility Corporation deenergized power lines in Kokee until further notice. It will be restored once fire officials say it is safe.

No evacuations are currently taking place.

Those who wish to leave Kokee are allowed down Waimea Canyon Drive as it is safe to do so.