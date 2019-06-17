Oil lamp sparks Big Isle house fire

An oil lamp sparked a fire at a home, causing an estimated damage of $390,000 to the residence in Captain Cook.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the 2,600-square-foot residence at 84-1226 Bruner Road at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

When they arrived, firefighters observed the home fully engulfed in flames and the structure partially collapsed. The fire also charred a truck in the garage.

The fire department said the homeowner told firefighters an oil lamp fell onto the floor, causing the fire. The sole occupant safely escaped the fire without any injuries.

Narrow roads and small bridges hindered firefighters’ efforts to access the structure. Fire crews used brush trucks carrying 300-to-500 gallons of water to battle the blaze and prevent it from spreading to surrounding brush.

The fire was under control at 6 p.m. and extinguished at 10 p.m.