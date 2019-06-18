No tsunami threat to Hawaii following earthquake in Kermadec Islands

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near the Kermadec Islands in the Pacific Ocean tonight.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the the earthquake occurred around at 9:10 p.m. Hawaii time.
There was no tsunami threat to Hawaii following two earthquakes that struck the area on Saturday.
