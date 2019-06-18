Recipe: Brighten scallops with snappy salad

For a new take on vegetable slaw, we thinly sliced sweet snap peas, juicy English cucumbers and peppery radishes to make a fresh, crunchy accompaniment to skillet full of seared sea scallops.

We brightened up the mayonnaise-based slaw dressing with plenty of fresh chives and lemon zest and juice. A quick sear on the scallops deliciously caramelized the exteriors while keeping the insides tender.

We recommend buying “dry” scallops, which don’t have chemical additives and taste better than “wet.” Dry scallops will look ivory or pinkish; wet scallops are bright white.

PAN-SEARED SCALLOPS WITH SUGAR SNAP PEA SLAW

By America’s Test Kitchen

1-1/2 pounds large sea scallops, tendons removed

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

>> Slaw:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1/4 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 ounces sugar snap peas, strings removed, sliced thin on bias

1 English cucumber, halved lengthwise and sliced thin

6 radishes, trimmed, halved lengthwise, and sliced thin

Place scallops in rimmed baking sheet lined with clean kitchen towel. Place second clean kitchen towel on top of scallops and press gently on towel to blot liquid.

Let scallops sit at room temperature, covered with towel, for 10 minutes.

>> To make slaw: Whisk mayonnaise, chives, lemon zest and juice, and salt together in large bowl. Add peas, cucumber, and radishes and toss to combine; set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high until just smoking. Add half of scallops in single layer and cook, without moving them, until well browned on first side, about 90 seconds. Flip scallops and continue to cook, without moving them, until well browned on second side, another 90 seconds.

Transfer to serving platter and tent with foil. Repeat with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and remaining scallops. Serve scallops with slaw. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 306 calories, 18 g total fat, 2 g saturated fat, 47 mg cholesterol, 903 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 23 g protein.