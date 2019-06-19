Good Samaritans stop and hold alleged carjacker in downtown Honolulu parking lot

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old woman after she allegedly carjacked an 82-year-old man in a shopping center parking lot in downtown Honolulu.
Police said the suspect used “physical force” and robbed the victim’s vehicle in the Longs Drugs’ parking lot at 1330 Pali Highway at approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Several Good Samaritans intervened and detained the suspect until police arrived.
The victim sustained a laceration to his right forearm in the robbery.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree robbery, auto theft and a parole violation.
