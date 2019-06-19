Honolulu police seek suspect who fled scene of car crash in downtown Honolulu

Honolulu police are looking for a man who fled on foot after he crashed the vehicle he was operating into a retaining wall in downtown Honolulu, police said.

Michelle Yu, spokeswoman of the Honolulu Police Department, said a police officer attempted to stop the driver for speeding when he allegedly sped off and crashed into a retaining wall and electrical box in proximity to the Hawaii Department of Education building sometime around 1 a.m. today.

The male suspect fled on foot and has not been located at this time.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and treated the passenger, a 24-year-old woman, who sustained leg injuries in the crash. She was taken in serious condition to a nearby hospital.

The man faces possible charges of resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, fleeing the scene of a collision, failing to render aid and second-degree negligent injury.