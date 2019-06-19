Honolulu police seek suspect who fled scene of car crash in downtown Honolulu

Honolulu police are looking for a man who fled on foot after he crashed the vehicle he was operating into a retaining wall in downtown Honolulu, police said.
Michelle Yu, spokeswoman of the Honolulu Police Department, said a police officer attempted to stop the driver for speeding when he allegedly sped off and crashed into a retaining wall and electrical box in proximity to the Hawaii Department of Education building sometime around 1 a.m. today.
The male suspect fled on foot and has not been located at this time.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and treated the passenger, a 24-year-old woman, who sustained leg injuries in the crash. She was taken in serious condition to a nearby hospital.
The man faces possible charges of resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, fleeing the scene of a collision, failing to render aid and second-degree negligent injury.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.