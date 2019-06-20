Man identified in fatal Haleiwa crash

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified Thursday the 28-year-old man, who died after his vehicle flipped over Tuesday in Haleiwa after sideswiping a pickup truck on the highway, as Manase Pasi of Hauula.

Police said that at about 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, a 2016 Dodge multi-purpose vehicle, driven by Pasi, was heading north on the highway and seen drifting between the north- and southbound lanes of the Joseph P. Leong Highway.

A 2004 Chevy pickup truck, trailering a Bobcat, was headed south on the highway, and had pulled over onto the right shoulder when the Dodge sideswiped the Chevy.

That’s when the Dodge flipped onto its roof, police said.

The Chevy driver and passenger were uninjured.

Pasi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it was the 30th Oahu traffic fatality this year, compared to 28 last year at the same time.