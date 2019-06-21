Utility work to close 2nd Street in Pearl City Monday night

The maintenance of steel transmission structures will require the overnight closure of 2nd Street off Lehua Avenue in Pearl City Monday night, according to the Hawaiian Electric Co.

From 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., contractors will close 2nd Street near the Pearl City Hongwanji Mission to stage vehicles and equipment. A small section of the H-1 Freeway westbound shoulder lane before Lehua Avenue will also be closed for the safety of the crew and motorists.

The work is part of an ongoing project to upgrade the electrical transmission system in Central and West Oahu.

In addition to signs and cones, special duty police and flagmen will be present to direct traffic. Residents are advised to pay attention to parking restrictions on 2nd Street. Motorists should also drive with caution when approaching and passing the work site, which will be visible to drivers traveling in both directions on the H-1 freeway.