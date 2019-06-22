Letter: ‘Power of prayer’ not answer for everyone

Should I or a bedridden cancer patient choose to suffer in extended pain and humiliation because some believe that “all life is precious in God’s eyes”? No thanks, for me. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.