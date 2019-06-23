Drunken driving crash kills 19-year-old woman in Kahului

A 19-year-old woman died Sunday morning in a head-on traffic collision in Kahului.

Maui police says the woman, Hannah Brown of Wailuku, was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in the collision.

They said Brown was in a compact car traveling north on Kuihelani Highway about 1:27 a.m. when it crashed into a compact sport utility vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The collision happened three miles north of the Honoapiilani Highway intersection.

Brown died at the scene. Police said the driver of the car she was riding in, a 19-year-old Kahului man, was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old Kula woman, was not injured. Police said she was driving in the wrong lane of traffic. They said alcohol was a factor in the crash and arrested the woman for first-degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Police closed Kuihelani Highway for five house while they conducted their investigation.

This was Maui’s 11th traffic fatality of the year compared with four this same time last year.