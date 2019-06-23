Saint Louis alumni Jordan Yamamoto wins again for Marlins

PHILADELPHIA >> Rookie right-hander Jordan Yamamoto won for the third time in three career starts, Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson hit consecutive homers, and Miami beat Philadelphia 6-4 Sunday for the Phillies’ seventh straight loss.

JT Riddle homered, doubled and drove in two for Miami, which swept three games in Philadelphia for the first time since August 2009. The Marlins outhit the Phillies 16-4.

Miami has won seven of 11 to improve to 31-46 after opening the season by losing 15 of 19.

“We like the way we’ve been playing,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “We know we’re young and still in a rebuild. You want to see improvement, and hopefully that’s the trend we’re setting that we’re going to be moving forward the rest of the year.”

The 23-year-old Yamamoto, a 2014 Saint Louis graduate, pitched two-hit ball over five innings, allowing two runs and four walks on 99 pitches. He struck out seven and kept his ERA at 0.95.

Cooper extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a first-inning RBI single off Enyel De Los Santos (0-1) that gave Miami a 1-0 lead. Yamamoto walked the first three batters in the bottom of the frame but escaped with just a 2-1 deficit after Segura’s two-run single to left.

“Getting out of that inning with two (runs) was huge,” Mattingly said.

Riddle put Miami in front for good in the second with a two-run shot to right. It was the third homer in four games for Riddle, who has five on the season.

“That definitely was a great turning point,” Yamamoto said. “It really helped me as a pitcher.”