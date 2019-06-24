Four Hawaii airports to receive $10M for safety improvements

The state has been awarded more than $10 million in federal funds for improvements at four Hawaii airports, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced today.

“This funding will improve our airports and continue to ensure that passengers and pilots experience the highest possible level of safety,” Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations and Commerce, Science and Transportation Committees, said in a news release.

The highest amount —$3.6 million — will go to Kahului Airport on Maui to reconstruct its taxiway, with an additional $693,750 to purchase aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles. The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu will receive $870,000 to install runway lighting.

Four Hawaii airports will receive the following:

>>Kahului Airport, Maui: $3.6 million to reconstruct its taxiway and $693,750 to purchase aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles;

>> Hilo International Airport, Hawaii: $1.4 million to purchase aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles;

>> Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Oahu: $870,000 to install runway lighting;

>> Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole: $837,000 to purchase aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles.

Another $2.7 million out of the total goes to the state for comprehensive planning activities.