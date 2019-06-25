Rains soak Oahu as flash flood watch remains in effect Oahu, Kauai County

Rains soaked Oahu and are theatening Kauai County this morning as a flash flood watch remains in effect for the islands.

Radar at 3:07 a.m. today showed rain falling at up to 3 inches per hour between Honolulu airport and Barber’s Point, National Weather Service officials said in a bulletin. “Minor flooding of poor drainage and low lying areas can be expected.”

An earlier flood advisory for Oahu expired at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, a flash flood watch for Oahu and Kauai County remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon.

Deep tropical moisture combined with increasing instability associated with an upper low moving into the area will support periods of heavy showers and a few thunderstorms, weather officials said.

The flash flood watch is in effect through 4 p.m. Wednesday.