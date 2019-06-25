Hawaii pet celebrity Kama3 the surfing pig reportedly killed by trespassers

Hawaii’s beloved surfing pig Kama3 was reportedly killed Saturday afternoon while resting in a pen at a ranch in Hauula.
Three or four men believed to be pig hunters allegedly cut the fence to the ranch, and trespassed onto the 25-acre property, according to an Instagram post.
Sleeping. Without a care in the world. Until this afternoon when 3-4 guys cut our fence line to our ranch. Trespassed. Used bolt cutters (which the police have by the way) to cut a hole in the pig pen and killed her… #pighuntersassociationofoahu #pighunters #reward #cash #felony email me at sisbaglia@gmail.com info leading to the arrest of these disgusting guys who did this. @staradvertiser @hawaiinewsnow . . Chevy truck. With dog cage on back. Dark grey or brown primer paint color. One Rhodesian Ridgeback. One grey pit bull with white on his face. Other dogs with them. Guys were locals wearing board shorts and camo. You were seen personally by several people. What you didn’t realize when you trespassed is that law enforcement were using our gun range on the ranch to train. We saw you and water company has video on the back road. @stolenstuffhawaii PLEASE SHARE!!!
Three pigs, including Kama3, another female and a male pig were in the pen. The men allegedly used bolt cutters to cut a hole in the pig pen, according to the ranch owner. Then they reportedly killed Kama3 on the property, then dragged her into the woods, according to the ranch owner.
The male pig remained in the pen, and the other female pig returned later.
Formally known as Kama3, the 200-pound pig was a descendant of the original Kama 1, raised and trained to surf by owner Kai Holt. Several generations of Kama have become famous surfing at an annual competition at Duke’s OceanFest in Waikiki every summer.
They have gained worldwide media attention and were featured on the Nat Geo Wild, People Magazine and the Surf Channel.
Kama3 had her own Instagram fan page with over 17.6K followers and a Facebook page with over 7.8K fans. Followers reacted to the news with anger and sadness.
She was in retirement at the ranch and was living out the rest of her days in peace.
Honolulu police are investigating the case.
