Column: Take responsibility for your life

You alone are responsible for your life. It takes courage to embrace this truth, but it’s one of the best ways to attract what you want into your life. The moment you accept that you are responsible for everything that happens — both the good and the not so good — life becomes a gift that unfolds in incredible ways.

We all know that we are responsible for ourselves, but you may not fully accept that you are also responsible for your response to everything that happens along your path of life. Within the word “responsibility” we find the word “response.” How you respond is your responsibility.

Take responsibility by not blaming your problems on the people or situations around you. The moment you do this, you become a magnet for opportunities, as people and positive energy are irresistibly drawn toward confidence, clarity, inspiration and certainty.

When things don’t go as planned, instead of blaming others or making excuses, see it as the universe looking out for you. Maybe you need to be stronger and better prepared for something coming up in your life and need to be shaken up to see a different perspective or you need to move on to a new and better path.

DAILY MISSION: Accept personal responsibility for everything going on in your life. No matter what challenge you experience, take responsibility by seeing it as a gift and finding the benefits, even though you might not see the value until some time has passed.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit YourHappinessU.com.