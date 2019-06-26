Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Territorial Bancorp Inc. declared Monday a special midyear cash dividend of 10 cents a share payable July 22 to shareholders of record as of July 8. A headline and brief in Tuesday’s paper on Page B3 contained the incorrect dividend amount.

>> Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee Kalei Akaka’s last name was misspelled in a Page A1 story Saturday.