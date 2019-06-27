Beth Chapman services to be held Saturday in Waikiki

Cecily and Lyssa Chapman are inviting the public to join the Chapman ohana Saturday for services commemorating the life of their mother, Beth Chapman, in Waikiki.

Beth Chapman, reality TV star and Hawaii bounty hunter, died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. She was 51 years old.

The service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Fort DeRussy Beach beginning with a Hawaiian ʻoli (chant), prayer, followed by a paddle-out with family and friends.

Those attending are asked to bring loose, ocean-friendly flowers (no lei).

Details for a Colorado memorial service planned by Duane Chapman will be announced soon.