Inspectors determine cause of Kaneohe house fire

A large fire that engulfed a home in Kaneohe Wednesday was caused by arcing in an electrical outlet, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Fire inspectors determined the fire was accidental.

Nine units with more than 30 firefighters responded to the blaze at a single-story home at 45-1107 Grote Road at about 6:20 p.m. When they arrived, they saw the residence fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 6:40 p.m. and extinguished it at 7:15 p.m.

Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said a woman and her three-year-old daughter safely escaped the home. A man described as the homeowner who was conducting home repairs at the time of the blaze also escaped.

No injuries were reported.

Seven people — a man, woman and their three children — resided in the home. The American Red Cross is assisting them with living arrangements.

Damage to the home is estimated at $517,200 to the property and $25,000 to its contents.

Seguirant said the residence did not have any working smoke alarms.