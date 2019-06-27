Tripler VA appointments canceled due to water main break

The Veterans Affairs has announced all patient appointments at the Spark Matsunaga Ambulatory Clinic are canceled today and until further notice due to a water main break at Tripler Army Medical Center.

The Tripler Emergency Room remains open.

In the meantime, the VA has enacted the Pharmacy Disaster Relief Plan on Oahu for those affected by the water outage. Under the plan, veterans in need of an emergency supply of medications may go to any public, retail pharmacy with a written prescription, or an active VA prescription bottle no older than 6 months, for active refills.

Veterans may receive at least a 30-day supply of medications, not including controlled substances. When requesting medications, veterans must present a valid VA ID Card when requesting medications, along with another form of ID.

The service will be available until June 29.

Veterans who need emergency medical services should call 9-1-1 and visit their closest open emergency room until further notice. For non-emergency health-related questions, VA patients may call 1-800-214-1306. For billing information, veterans can call the Heritage Health Customer Care Line at 1-866-265-0124, option 1, during operating hours.

Updates will be posted to the VA Pacific Islands Facebook page.