Tropical Storm Alvin gains strength but still expected to dissipate

Tropical Storm Alvin, far east of Hawaii, gained strength today in the East Pacific but is still expected to dissipate by week’s end.

Alvin had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was about 515 miles south-southwest from the southern tip of Baja California at 11 a.m. (Hawaii time) today, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph, hurricane center forecasters said.

“Little change in strength is likely tonight, but Alvin is expected to begin weakening on Friday,” they said. “The tropical storm is forecast to become a remnant low on Saturday and should dissipate soon thereafter.”

Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 45 miles from the center of Alvin, the first named storm of the 2019 Eastern Pacific hurricane season.