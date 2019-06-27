Visitor from California found dead on Maui trail

Maui emergency crews found a male hiker about 10 feet down a steep embankment off the Twin Falls trail in Haiku this morning.

Fire officials said they received the call at 9:32 a.m. They located a 47-year-old man, a visitor from California, about a quarter mile up the trail.

Bystanders were performing CPR before crews arrived on scene and continued their efforts, officials said.

The hiker was transferred to a nearby roadway where medical personnel were waiting. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of death has not been determined.