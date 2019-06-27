Photo: Volunteers preserve tradition

JAPAN NEWS / YOMIURI
VOLUNTEERS PRESERVE TRADITION:
About 500 people planted rice by hand a few weeks ago in 600 muddy paddies on steep slopes facing the Sea of Japan in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture. The terraced paddies, known as Shiroyone no Senmaida, are nationally designated as a scenic spot. The city government of Wajima and other entities called on volunteers to join in the planting as a way to help preserve the scenery and the agricultural tradition, as aging farmers have been facing a shortage of successors.
