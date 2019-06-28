Hawaiian Electric adds Haleiwa Town to its EV fast charger network

The Hawaiian Electric Company has installed a new electric vehicle fast charger in Haleiwa Town.

The EV fast charger — HECO’s 10th on Oahu — is near the soon-to-open StoneFish Italian Restaurant at Haleiwa Town Center, 66-145 Kamehameha Highway.

The new charger on Oahu’s North Shore should help fill a gap and relieve some “range anxiety” for EV drivers heading to that side of the island, according to HECO.

“We are happy to add a publicly accessible fast charger on the North Shore to alleviate range anxiety for those living on and traveling that side of Oahu,” said Jimmy Yao, Hawaiian Electric acting director for transportation electrification, in a news release. “This is particularly important, because there are relatively few public charging opportunities along Kamehameha Highway between our existing fast chargers at Dole Plantation and Koolau Center.”

The Haleiwa fast charger recharges a typical EV battery with up to 43 miles of range in 15 minutes.

It supports CHAdeMO, which are used mostly by EVs like the Nissan Leaf, Mitsubishi i-MiEV and Kia Soul EV, as well as CCS, used by American and European EVs like the BMW i3, and as an option on the Chevy Bolt.

It will offer charging at the same time-of-use rate as other utility fast chargers, with lowest rates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hawaiian Electric Companies now operate 17 fast chargers across five islands. A map of locations and prices is available at hawaiianelectric.com/GOEV. A map of all 350 Level 2 chargers across the Hawaiian islands is available at plugshare.com.