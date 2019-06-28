Chinatown’s The Pig & the Lady opening new Tokyo site

Chinatown’s The Pig & the Lady restaurant will soon have an outpost in Tokyo.

The restaurant announced today that Transit General Office will open the Tokyo site, offering menu items from the original as well as developing dishes for the Japanese market.

It will be run under a new company, The Pig & the Lady Japan, headquartered in Tokyo, a partnership between Transit General and The Pig & the Lady Hawaii.

Chef-owner Andrew Le opened The Pig & the Lady in November 2013, inspired largely by the Vietnamese home cooking of his mother. The restaurant quickly earned a number of local and national culinary awards.

A sister restaurant, Piggy Smalls, opened in Ward Village in 2016.

Transit General specializes in “cultural playgrounds,” through the development of eating spots, according to its website. A total of 68 “brands,” from a drive-in to coffee shops to high-end restaurants, are listed in its portfolio.

The Tokyo Pig & Lady is expected to open in the fall.