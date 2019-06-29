Police investigating reported sex assault in Hawaii Kai

A 37-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted in Hawaii Kai Friday night, police said.
Police said the woman did not know the suspect.
The assault occurred at 9 p.m. and police are investigating it as a case of first-degree sex assault.
