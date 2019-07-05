5-year-old boy who fell into Indiana drain rescued during fireworks show

MACABE BROWN /EVANSVILLE COURIER & PRESS VIA AP
The storm drain where a 5-year-old boy was successfully rescued after falling approximately 27 feet in Evansville, Ind. First responders said the drain was approximately 27 feet deep and did have water in it. However, the child, who was said to be about five years old, never lost consciousness while in the drain and was able to talk.
EVANSVILLE, IND. >> Authorities say a young boy watching fireworks in Indiana was rescued after failing more than 20 feet (6 meters) into a water-filled drain pipe.
A crowd watched as rescuers in Evansville lowered a swing-set seat into the pipe and pulled him up Thursday night. TV station WFIE reports that the boy was not injured besides cuts and scrapes, and that he was talking the entire time.
It’s unclear how the boy fell into the drain, which had a lid. Mark Mastison of the Evansville Fire Department says lowering the seat was “plan F.” He says his crew “went through A through E already.”
Mastison says the rescuers are highly trained.
