Post-tropical Cyclone Barbara likely to bring wind and rain to Hawaii

Tropical Storm Barbara, once a powerful Category 4 hurricane, has degenerated into a post-tropical cyclone as it enters the Central Pacific.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Barbara was located about 1,040 miles east of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of near 40 mph with higher gusts and moving toward the west near 17 mph at 5 a.m. today.

“Additional weakening is indicated, and the system should dissipate in a couple of days while it moves toward the west steered by the low-level trade winds,” forecasters said.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the storm’s center.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said Barbara should become a post-tropical low this morning, then dissipate as a surface low before reaching the Hawaiian Islands.

Barbara is forecasted to bring wind and rain to Hawaii. Light winds will gradually strengthen today into Sunday with breezy trade winds. Although winds will be on the lighter side today, isolated showers are likely to develop in the interior and leeward areas this afternoon. Trade winds will send a few brief showers to the windward areas through Sunday.

“Deep moisture associated with the remnant of Barbara is expected to move over the islands from the east, reaching the Big Island as early as Sunday night, and spreading over the other islands on Monday,” forecasters said. “This deep moisture will bring the potential for locally heavy rainfall, especially windward.”

Happy #FullDiskFriday 🎉 NOAA's #GOESWest watches as Tropical Storm Barbara churns across the eastern Pacific. A disturbance just southwest of Mexico has joined #Barbara and could become a tropical cyclone this weekend. More imagery: https://t.co/z6KgATrhKB pic.twitter.com/ZY68AIFnFo — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) July 5, 2019



Drier and more typical trade wind weather is expected to return Tuesday and Wednesday and the latter part of next week.

Barbara will also generate a large east swell spreading across the islands this weekend.

The NWS issued a high-surf advisory for the east-facing shores of the Oahu, Hawaii island, Kauai, Maui and Molokai along with a high-surf advisory for the south-facing shores of all islands.

Surf is expected to increase to 5 to 8 feet today on the east shores, then build to 6 to 10 feet Sunday. Surf on all south shores of the islands is expected to reach 5 to 8 feet this weekend.

The high-surf advisory expires at 6 a.m. Monday.