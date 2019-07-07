Fire damages two homes in Pearl City

Two structures — a two-story multi-family residence and neighboring single family home — were damaged by fire in Pearl City on Saturday night.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, 12 units staffed by 44 personnel responded to the 10:08 p.m. call, arriving at 2158 and 2152 Hoohai Street five minutes later to find the two structures fully involved with fire.

The blaze was brought under control at 11:17 p.m. Saturday and was reported fully extinguished at 12:43 a.m. today.

According to HFD, the fire originated in the multi-family residence at 2158 Hoohai before spreading to the home next door. Two people in the single family home and 16 occupants of the multi-family structure escaped without injuries. The Hawaii chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, HFD said, although damages are estimated at $1.2 million to the multi-family home and $50,000 to its contents. Damages at 2152 Hoohai are estimated at $535,000 to the structure and $35,000 to its contents.

Neither structure had fire sprinklers or working smoke alarms at the time of the blaze, HFD said.