 Letter: Housing First shown to be failed initiative
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Housing First shown to be failed initiative

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

No claims, as in the past, that Housing First is working. No claims, as in the past, that Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle are all examples of how it is working. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Litter along highways visual blight for Hawaii

Scroll Up