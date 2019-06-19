Column: The anatomy of homelessness on Oahu

In summer 2002, as the special assistant for housing under Gov. Benjamin Cayetano, I attended a conference sponsored by President George W. Bush; its topic was “Ending Homelessness in 10 years through an initiative entitled ‘Housing First’.” Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.