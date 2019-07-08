Police suspect armed robberies in Moiliili and Kahala are related

Honolulu police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred within a three-hour period early Monday in Moiliili and Waialae-Kahala.

Police said a man wearing a mask entered a 7Eleven convenience store on Waialae Avenue at about 3:10 a.m. He allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded cash from an adult male employee.

Police said he fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

The second robbery also involved a masked suspect who entered a 7Eleven convenience store on South King Street at 5:45 a.m. Police said a man demanded cash from two adult male employees while wielding a handgun.

The culprit fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported in either case.

Police suspect the two robberies are related.

There are no arrests at this time.