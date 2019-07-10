Down to Earth opening its largest store in Kailua move

Down to Earth Organic & Natural is relocating its store in Kailua to a new space more than twice its current size at Lau Hala Shops in August.

The official move to the new location, which will be its largest yet at 15,000 square feet, will be made on Aug. 10.

“Expanding from 6,000 to 15,000 square-feet, Down to Earth’s Kailua store is more than doubling in size and will be our largest store location,” said Mark Fergusson, Down to Earth’s CEO, in a news release. “From our first store’s humble beginnings, we are excited to see Down to Earth continue to grow as we share our passion for a vegetarian lifestyle, sustainable living and organic products. Our new Kailua store will provide an even broader range of local, fresh, organic and natural products while serving the Windward Oahu community and visitors.”

The current store, which has been on Hamakua Drive since 2000, will move just two blocks away to Lau Hala Shops, the newly redeveloped retail center that used to be a Macy’s department store at 573 Kailua Road.

The new store — a short walk from competitor Whole Foods Market — will feature an expanded deli, including a hot bar, pizzas, wok-fried bowls, salads, vegetarian sushi and a variety of freshly baked goods and pastries. The new store’s interior features traditional kapa art designs by artist Dalani Tanahy.

Down to Earth has six stores in Hawaii: Honolulu, Kakaako, Kailua, Pearlridge, and Kapolei on Oahu; and Kahului on Maui.