Thirty Meter Telescope construction will begin next week, Gov. David Ige announces

Construction of the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea will start next week, Gov. David Ige and state officials announced today.

At a news conference in Ige’s office at the State Capitol, officials announced that the road to the top of the Hawaii island mountain will be closed Monday as equipment is delivered.

“We have followed a 10-year process to get this point, and the day for construction to begin has arrived.” Ige said. “At this time our number one priority is everyone’s safety. As construction begins, I continue to be committed to engaging with people holding all perspectives on this issue and to making meaningful changes that further contribute to the co-existence of culture and science on Mauna Kea.”

Also attending this afternoon’s news conference were Henry Yang, chairman of the Thirty Meter Telescope International Observatory Board of Governors; Ed Sniffen, deputy director of the state Department of Transportation; and Suzanne Case, chairwoman of the state Board of Land and Natural Resources.

TMT received approval last month to move forward with construction. While it was the final legal step, opponents vowed to keep fighting.

Opponents say the telescope will desecrate sacred land. Supporters say it will bring educational and economic opportunities to the state.

Construction stopped in 2015 after protesters were arrested for blocking the work. A second attempt to restart construction a few months later ended with more arrests.

The state Supreme Court upheld the telescope’s construction permit in 2018.