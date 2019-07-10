Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Thirty Meter Telescope will likely end up costing several hundred million dollars more than its current estimate. A story on Page A1 Monday inaccurately reported the additional cost.

>> House Speaker Scott Saiki sent a memorandum Friday informing House members that due to a lack of consensus between the House and Senate, there will be no override session. A story on Page B2 Monday gave inaccurate information.