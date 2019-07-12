Suspect sought in Waianae purse robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an early morning robbery in Waianae involving a possible airsoft BB gun.

Police said an adult male suspect approached a woman in the 8900 block of Farrington Highway at about 3:55 a.m. today and grabbed her purse. A struggle ensued and the perpetrator allegedly fled with the victim’s bag.

Police said the victim followed the suspect and then heard three “pop” sounds.

The victim sustained welt injuries to her arms and her upper chest.

There are no arrests at this time.