Gov. David Ige dispels rumors of impending sweep of protesters on Mauna Kea

Gov. David Ige says there will be no sweep of protesters tonight on Mauna Kea.

“There’s no intention to intervene by law enforcement on any activity as long as participants are behaving in a lawful manner on open public lands and abiding by lawful instructions from any law enforcement officers,” he said at an afternoon news conference at the State Capitol to dispel rumors of an impending sweep at 8 p.m.

Ige said he was informed by organizers of a 12-hour vigil on Mauna Kea to protest the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, which is slated to start Monday.

The vigil started at 6 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m. at Puʻu Huluhulu, which is near the dormant volcano.

Ige said he had no problems with the vigil, which will not interfere with the TMT’s construction, and stressed that there are no sweeps planned.

“As construction begins, our No. 1 priority is to keep our community safe. Law enforcement’s mission is to ensure that everyone can do their job, that truck drivers can drive and deliver equipment and materials as they are asked to do,” he said.

He wasn’t sure of the number of police officers there, but noted that there were hundreds of protesters and many parked cars on Mauna Kea.

“We are concerned that these false rumors and speculation about state law enforcement activities creates anxiety in our community, and we just really want to remind people that the men and women in law enforcement are your neighbors,” he said.

Ige didn’t mention what equipment that available for law enforcement officers on Mauna Kea or what agencies are present there, but said, “Law enforcement has been preparing in a number of different way, and we are prepared to respond to whatever the situation may be … We don’t expect protesters to get out of line, but in terms of preparation, law enforcement has gone through and prepared for every scenario you might be able to imagine.”

Ige mentioned training to manage large groups of people, but said he couldn’t comment on what law enforcement officers have one hand when asked if officers had tear gas.

The Hawaii Supreme Court approved a Conservation District Use Permit to build and operate the TMT in October. On June 20, the Department of Land and Natural Resources issued a notice to proceed to the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

On Saturday, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs demanded that construction stop to avoid harm to Native Hawaiians and ensure everyone’s safety.