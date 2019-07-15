Missing swimmer found in Big Island waters

The body of a missing swimmer, who disappeared Saturday evening at Green Sands Beach in Kau, was found today, the Hawaii County Fire Department reported.

A good Samaritan scuba diver found the body of the swimmer — a man in his 20s — about 250 yards offshore at a depth of about 40 feet.

Two fire department divers recovered the body and brought it to shore.

Hawaii County police will release the identity, the fire department said.

The fire department’s rescue crew searched Sunday and today for the missing swimmer who was last seen Saturday evening.

The fire department said in a written report that a fire crew arrived at Green Sands Beach and a person leaving said a body was found underwater just outside the bay towards the east end.